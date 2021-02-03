O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $444.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.29. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.