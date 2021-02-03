Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.