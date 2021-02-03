Origin Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $33,712.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 4,787,376 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

