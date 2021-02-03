Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 296,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 358,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus acquired 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,008.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.