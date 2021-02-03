Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.63. Orion Group shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 200,173 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Orion Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.