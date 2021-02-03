Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Danske raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

