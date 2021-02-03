Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 35,800 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33.

Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) Company Profile (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation (ÂOrsuÂ or the ÂCompanyÂ) is a publicly-traded company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (ÂTSX-VÂ) under the symbol OSU. The corporate office of the Company is located at Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, B.C., Canada, V4B 1E6.

