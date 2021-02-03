Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

