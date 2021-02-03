Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian Purchases 8,360,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

