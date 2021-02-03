Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

OTLK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 27,387,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,848. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.