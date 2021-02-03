Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 8,360,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

