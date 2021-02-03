Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Up 20.8%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price rose 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 9,590,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 2,414,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

