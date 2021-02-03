Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

OVCHY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.86. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.