Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 16.7% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.87 and last traded at $90.68. 5,945,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,141,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 431.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,279. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

