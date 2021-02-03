Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FF. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

