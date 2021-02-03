Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

