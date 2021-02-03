Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $224,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 219.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.