Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,744 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.