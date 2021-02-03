Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,103 shares of company stock worth $27,174,506. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLM opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

