Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,189 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFS opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFS. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

