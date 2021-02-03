Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,634 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 233.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 339,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barclays by 58.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

