Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Trading Up 1.1%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.40% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

