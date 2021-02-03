Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

