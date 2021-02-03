Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.34 and last traded at $69.98. 503,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 631,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.