PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 4,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

