Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

ES opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.