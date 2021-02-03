Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

