Palladium Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,750 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after buying an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 842,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

