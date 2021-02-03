Palladium Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

