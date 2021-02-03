Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,293. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

