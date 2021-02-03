Palladium Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 230.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.