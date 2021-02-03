Palladium Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

