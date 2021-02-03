Palladium Partners LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 112,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

