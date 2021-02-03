Palladium Partners LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

