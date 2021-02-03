Palladium Partners LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

