Pamp Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,475.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $3,247.12 and approximately $36,475.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00899720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.34 or 0.04618721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014903 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

