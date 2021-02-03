Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Down 13.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) were down 13.4% on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 8,845,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,824,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 441,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 155,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pan American Silver by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

