PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $2.37 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $253.16 million and approximately $51.22 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00056001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00065815 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238305 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040068 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 169,882,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,027,557 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.