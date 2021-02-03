PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $174.68

PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and traded as high as $179.60. PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) shares last traded at $179.00, with a volume of 68,530 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) Company Profile

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

