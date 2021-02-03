Paradiem LLC Invests $590,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

HZNP stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

