Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.34 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.03 or 0.00021958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

