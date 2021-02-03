Park Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,824 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,646% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 put options.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of PK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 215,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,659. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

