Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $268.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.