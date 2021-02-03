Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Citigroup

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.01. 9,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average is $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

