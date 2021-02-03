Parkgene Reaches One Day Volume of $733.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $733.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.55 or 0.04698472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.