ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $673,223.84 and $22.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,227.27 or 1.00059183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029864 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

