Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Patriot Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

