Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 328,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,947. Patriot One Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.