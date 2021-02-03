Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $654,044.37 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $654,044.37 and approximately $8,663.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.97 or 0.00869089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00047772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.16 or 0.04591864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019829 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars.

