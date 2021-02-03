PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.44 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $114.97 million and $4.44 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,847.64 or 0.04889140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01052128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047204 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00037468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.53 or 0.04732744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019867 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 62,228 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

